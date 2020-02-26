Lind, Curtis Alan

Lind, Curtis Alan Curtis Alan Lind, age 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Legacy Retirement Village in Mesa, AZ. He was born August 17, 1929 in Essex, IA to Erick and Hulda Lind. He was a 1946 graduate of Essex High School. He married Marilyn Novotny on March 5, 1955 in Columbus, NE. He served time in the military, later worked in truck/tractor sales, and retired after working with his son's commercial window tinting business in Omaha. Curt always had a love for car racing. He celebrated with fellow racers as Sunset Speedway's legionary best amongst many. Curt had a quiet, soft and gentle soul, leaving behind fond memories to comfort us. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Lind. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Bain; his son, Jerry Lind; as well as grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives Curt touched are invited to attend a GRAVESIDE SERVICE to be held Monday, March 9, at 2pm at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S 78th St, Omaha, NE 68124. It will be a time to reminisce, grieve, and support each other as we celebrate his life.

