Lincoln, Velma C. January 10, 1941 - October 10, 2019 Survived by husband, Clyde R. Lincoln; children, David L.E. Lincoln (Stacey), and Lloyd R. Elliott; grandchildren, Tabitha and Solomon; and sister, Joyce E. Sayre (William H. Sayre, Jr.). The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, October 19th at 11am, Westside Church, 15050 W. Center Rd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Westside Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

