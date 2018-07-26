Lim, Major General Sun-Ha Age 95 - Jul 22, 2018 Preceded in death by parents; 6 siblings; daughter, Sook-Ja (Vicky) Jang; son-in-law, Arthur Yamamoto. Survived by loving wife of 47 years, Sandra (Krajicek) Lim; sons, Seung-Ho (Jong-Hee) and Sung-Rin (Tess); daughters, Youn Yamamoto and Seung-Hie (Jack) Hollister; son-in-law, Dong-Ik (Tony) Jang; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sun-Nyo (Bok-Yum) Kim; brother-in-law, Paul Krajicek. VISITATION Friday, July 27, 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL, Saturday, July 28, 10am at St. Mary Parish (3529 Q St). Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

