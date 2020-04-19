Lillethorup, Galen K.

Lillethorup, Galen K. November 3, 1931 - April 16, 2020 Omaha. Survived by wife Marcy; children, Kerri, and Tim (Krisha); grandchildren, Trisha, Alston, Amy, and Bridget; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Kailen, and Harper; family and friends. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials to Omahawks Radio Control Club. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St.,Omaha 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Galen Lillethorup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.