Liljedahl, LaVone M. Omaha, formerly of Essex, IA. Passed away on July 20, 2018. Survivors include her children: Ernest (Jeannine) Liljedahl of Essex, Joanne (Michael) Messman of Grimes IA, and Susan (Robert) Woodford of Omaha; grandchildren: David (Anne) Messman of Grosse Pointe Park MI, Carolyn (James) Pfeifer of Omaha, Elizabeth (Keaten) North of Ann Arbor MI, Thomas Woodford of Omaha, Geoffrey Woodford of Denver CO, Anne Woodford of Omaha, and John (Andrea) Woodford of Minneapolis, MN; and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, John Liljedahl. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 25, 10:30am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Essex. Memorials to: St. John's Lutheran Church, or Essex Lied Library. Inurnment in Essex Cemetery. Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave P O Box 277 Shenandoah, IA 51601 Cell Phone: 1-712-246-9705

