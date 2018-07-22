Lienemann, Mary C. Dec 30, 1947 - Jul 18, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Ken and Hazel Biesecker; and brother Fred Beisecker. Survived by son Jeffrey Lienemann; sisters, Suzie, and Sally Biesecker; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Muscular Dystrophy Association. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

