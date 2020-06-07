Liekhus, Russell Allan

Liekhus, Russell Allan August 22, 1963 - June 4, 2020 Age 56. Preceded in death by father, Dean Liekhus. Survived by daughter, Alex Liekhus; son, Drew Liekhus; mother, LaVerna Liekhus; sister, Bonnie (Duane) Baker; brother, Bryan (Lori) Liekhus; and girlfriend, Krista Meisinger. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13, at 3pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Saturday 1pm until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Russell's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

