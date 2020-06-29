Liekhus, LaVerna M.

Liekhus, LaVerna M. April 10, 1938 - June 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband Dean; and son Russell. Survived by daughter, Bonnie (Duane) Baker; son, Bryan (Lori); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother George (Marlene) Uhing. Private Family Services. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

