Liedtke, Wolfgang J. November 17, 1947 - April 10, 2020 Age 72, of Omaha. Wolfgang is survived by his wife, Sharon Liedtke; two daughters: Sharon Dolezal and husband Bob, all of Omaha; Tina Willis and husband Erick of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Liedtke and wife Theresa of Omaha. VISITATION: 1-2pm Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Roby Funeral Home prior to graveside service. Private Family Graveside Service: 2pm Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

