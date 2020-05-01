Liebig, Viola Of Platte Center, NE. Viola is survived by son, Jim (Ann) Liebig of Platte Center; daughter, Jeanne (Ron) Koliha of Omaha; daughter, Janel Neville of Omaha; son, Mike (Deb) Liebig of Gretna, NE; daughter, Beverly (Chuck) Carda of Cedar Falls, IA; granddaughter, Marcella Carda; grandsons: Brett Liebig, Mitchell (Cori) Liebig, Kyle Koliha, Jared (Kayla) Kohila, Matthew (Kathy) Neville, Andrew Neville, Nicholas Carda; great-grandchildren, Reese and Colt Neville, Rowan Liebig; sister, Johanna Ottis of Wahoo, NE; sister, Irene Zavadil of Columbus, NE; brother, Jack Purchal of Central City, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, from 1-5pm, at McKown Funeral Home-Columbus. There will be a private Vigil and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Platte Center with a tribute provided by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com

