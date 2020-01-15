Lidgett, Sean Matthew March 18, 1968 - January 12, 2020 Sean Matthew Lidgett, age 51, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on March 18, 1968 to Donald J. "Jim" and Norma J. (Myre) Lidgett in Council Bluffs, IA. Sean graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1986. He became the third generation in his family to proudly serve in the armed forces. Sean was the owner of Lidgett Music in Council Bluffs. Sean was preceded in death by his father, Donald J. "Jim" Lidgett; dog and beloved sidekick, Jake; grandparents, Richard and Mathilda (Gregersen) Myre; Joseph and Helen (Buckholz) Lidgett. He is survived by his mother, Norma Lidgett; siblings, Linda Primmer (Doug); Becky Jo Gudnason; Dr. James Lidgett (Diana); Scott Lidgett; Joseph Lidgett; longtime and special friends, Stephanie Klement and Robert Schlautman; a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Midlands Humane Society. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
