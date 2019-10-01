Licht, Ronald Lloyd Age 80 Ronald Lloyd Licht, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 28, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd.) VISITATION with family present from 6-8pm Wednesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS SOUTH LINCOLN CHAPEL Lincoln, NE | (402) 261-5907

