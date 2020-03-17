Liberty, Robert A. | Maj USAF (Ret.) May 20, 1936 - March 14, 2020 Survived by loving wife, Joyce Liberty of Tampa, FL; first wife, Jean Liberty of Omaha, NE; sons, Chuck (Dawn), Scott (Ellie), Dean (Kelly), Neil (Mary); stepchildren, Bruce Lockhart, Katie Strickon (Steve), Scott Delgado, Geoff Lockhart; grandchildren, Brandon Liberty, Alex Liberty, Rachael Kulish, Katie Sassen, Ryan Liberty, David Liberty and Tyler Liberty. Due to current pandemic, a private interment will be held at Omaha National Cemetery. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to the National Alzheimer's Association. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

