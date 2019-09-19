Liberson, Judy Siegler Age 75 Judy Siegler Liberson, died peacefully on September 17, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Siegler; her mother, Amalia Siegler; and her brother, Sylvan Siegler. Judy is survived by her husband, Gary; and their children, Joshua Liberson (Brooke Williams), Lisa Rosen (Dave Rosen); by her grandchildren; Greta, Cassidy, and Ada; her brother, Manfred Siegler (Ginny Siegler); her sister-in-law, Merna Siegler; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. FUNERAL: Thursday, 3pm, at Beth El Cemetery Chapel, 4700 South 84th Street. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

