Lewton, Jeffrey D.

Lewton, Jeffrey D. May 16, 1968 - June 11, 2020 Jeffrey D. Lewton, age 52 of Syracuse, passed away on June 11, 2020 at home. He was born on May 16, 1968 in Omaha. Jeff served honorably in the Marines after graduating high school. He married Kelli Warlick on October 13, 2012 in Syracuse. Jeff owned Fix It Right Auto in Syracuse and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and VFW Post #5547. Jeff enjoyed collecting guns, fishing, hunting especially deer and was a member of Pheasants Forever. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Lewton; stepsons, Cody and Scott Warlick-Farmer; brothers, Kirk Lewton and Duke Lewton; sisters, Lori Lewton and Nicole Lind; stepmother, Liz Lewton; stepsister, Sara Holt; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Lewton; and mother, Mary Ann (Formanack) Lewton. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Lewton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.