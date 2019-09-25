Lewis, Thomas I.

Lewis, Thomas I. July 2, 1937 - September 20, 2019 Survived by wife, Anne Marie; children, Tudor Lewis (Angelia), David G. Lewis (Ruth); grandchildren, Taliesyn, Arianwen, Claire, Aaron, Abigail, Zachary; special relative, Dick Lewis of Kent, Ohio Family will receive friends Friday, September 27th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with 7pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 28th, 10am Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Inurnment: Calvary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.