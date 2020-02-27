Lewis, Stephen A. "Steve"

Lewis, Stephen A. "Steve" May 31, 1946 - February 25, 2020 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Helen. Survived by wife, Linda; children, Andy (Darci), Matt, Missy (George) Schere; seven grandchildren; brother, Mike; many family and friends. He served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve for 32 years. Steve was the manager of engineering and maintenance for Campbell Soup in Omaha from 1986-2001. VISITATION: Saturday, 12-1pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary. BURIAL: Monday, 11am, at Omaha National Cemetery. Nebraska Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org). ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

