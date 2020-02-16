Lewis, Richard D. February 19, 1933 - February 12, 2020 Age 86 of Omaha. Dedicated Educator for Millard Public Schools, retired after 34 years as Assistant Superintendent. Survived by wife of 67 years Donna; sons, Craig (Yvonne), Curt (Lisa), and Doug (Patty); 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. CLELBRATION of Richard's Life: Wednesday, February 19, at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.). In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, or a charity of choice. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

