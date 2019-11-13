Lewis, Mary Lois (Boozer)

Lewis, Mary Lois (Boozer) Age 84 Preceded in death by parents, John and Viola Boozer; husband, Robert Lewis; brothers, Robert "Bob" Boozer and John Edward Boozer Sr.; nephew, John Edward Jr. Survived by son, Robert Wayne Lewis; sister-in-law, Ella Boozer; nephews, Curtis and Marvin Boozer; and many dear friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 16, 2pm, at St. Benedict the Moor Parish, 2423 Grant St., Omaha, NE 68111. Memorials in Mary's memory to St. Benedict the Moor Parish.

