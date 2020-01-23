Lewis, James E. September 13, 1936 - January 13, 2020 Age 83. VISITATION: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, 10am, at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68111. Burial at Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 RoederMortuary.com

