Lewis, Clifton Jr. "Lefty" September 4, 1926 - March 2, 2020 Age 93. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA to the late Clifton Lewis Sr. and Luella (Miller) Lewis. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gen Kibat and Evelyn Kemmey. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine "Katie" Lewis; sons, Ed (Betty) Lewis, Tim (Cathy) Lewis, Scott (Anita) Lewis; daughter, Brenda (Brent) Lambrecht; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3-5pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

