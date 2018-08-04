Lewis, Charles E. Age 78 - July 31, 2018 Survived by wife, Beulah M. Lewis, Omaha; sons: Richard (Sharon) Jr., Raymond, Omaha; and Roderick Duff, Washington, D.C.; daughters: Dorothy Duff, Omaha; Deanna Norris, Bowie, MD; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grand, one great-great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 10am Monday; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

