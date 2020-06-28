Lewis, Beverly B.

Lewis, Beverly B. May 13, 1928 - June 24, 2020 Age 92. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Lorraine Bauman; husbands Oren Renner and Bill Lewis; and son Timothy Lewis. Survived by children and spouses, Mike and Donna Renner, Jeff Renner, Pat Lewis, Mark and Marion Lewis, and Lori (Lewis) and Bryan Bowen; brother, Bob Bauman (Cleo); cousin, Judy Ederer (Mark); 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many wonderful friends. VISITATION: Wednesday at 10am, followed by MEMORIAL MASS at 11am, all at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials: Columban Fathers (columban.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

