Leutzinger, William J. May 9, 1929 - November 6, 2019 Survived by wife, Joanne; daughters, Joyce (Jack) Lovell and Kathryn (Gary) Povondra; sons, Edward (Susan) and Joseph (Nancy); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Fred) Ira. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

