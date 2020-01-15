Lester, Stephen A. July 23, 1960 - January 8, 2020 Steve Lester passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in paradise. He was visiting his sister and parents in Jamaica and awaiting Jere, his bride of 26 years, and some dear friends to come join him for a week of fun. Always the best party planner, leave it up to Steve to try to plan a destination funeral. Luckily, he didn't waste much time in his life not having fun. It was hard not to catch him with a smile on his face. He worked at FDR/Fiserv for over 30 years and was known by his colleagues to be wicked smart. Steve and Jere have one son, Alex. Alex was the "big deal" in Steve's life. Always the doting parents, Steve and Jere spent evenings and weekends at soccer fields and hockey rinks watching Alex play, making countless friends along the way. Steve and Alex went on an annual fishing trip to Canada, first with Alex as Steve's little guy and later with Alex as his favorite fishing buddy. Alex attended and graduated from Iowa State (Steve's "alma mater"), and Steve took up a renewed interest in attending sporting events in Ames, tailgating with his Saturday Gang. When he wasn't cheering on the Cyclones, he was cheering for his second favorite sports team, the Chicago Cubs. As a youngster, Steve loved playing sports including softball, volleyball, and especially tandem biking across Iowa with Team BV. During RAGBRAI, you could always find him at the first bar on the left unless it was on the right. He was always ready for a party, and he had the best big boy toys money could buy. In addition to his wife and son, Steve is survived by his parents, Frank and Betty Lester; sisters, Connie (Piers) Harvey, Cathy (Kevin) Jensen, Jennifer (Paul) LaRocca. Being Catholic he is also survived by a herd of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. Since Steve never met a stranger, he leaves a trail of many great friends behind as well. VISITATION with the family will be Friday, from 5-7pm, and a CELEBRATION OF STEVE'S LIFE will be Saturday, at 2pm, both at the Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, NE. Private interment at Dawson Cemetery, Dawson, NE.
