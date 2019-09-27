Lester, Antoinette L.

Lester, Antoinette L. May 15, 1975 - September 22, 2019 Survived by children: Antwon, Christine, Adrian, Andre, Aaron, Alonte'; twelve grandchildren; stepmother, Barbara Jones; brothers: Stanley Lester, Anthony Lester, Ardell Childs, Lawrence McLucas; sisters-in-law: Lynn Kimsey, Melissa Lester; uncles: James and Chris Lester; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by father, Adrian Childs; mother, Yvonne Lester; grandparents: William II and Christine Lester. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

