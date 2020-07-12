Lessing, Dolores April 18, 1930 - June 23, 2020 SERVICES PENDING Dolores passed away peacefully in Golden, CO. She was preceded in death by parents, Philip and Helen Grzywa; husband Warren; son William; daughter Christine; and brother Phil Griswa. She is survived by daughters, Suzanne Gryglewicz (David), Sandy Owings (Steve), Cheri Edmiston (Dave), and Ray Stavneak; sisters, Juanita Waszak, Kathy Wemhoff, and Westelle Griswa; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

