Lesley, Jay Thomas. April 5, 1966 - August 4, 2019. Survived by parents, Neal and Donna Lesley; sister, Jolene Lesley Dominguez, husband Albert, nephew and niece A.J. and Samantha Dominguez; other family members and many friends. Jay died at home in Lakeland, FL, via cardiopulmonary arrest. Jay graduated from Burke High School in Omaha and worked primarily as an industrial semi-truck driver. He did a three-year term in the U.S. Army plus serving in the 1991 Operation Desert Storm. There will be a short memorial service with visitation following at 5pm Wednesday, August 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave. Interment later at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.

