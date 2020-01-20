Lesac, Clara S.

Lesac, Clara S. March 31, 1932 - January 16, 2020 Preceded in death by John Sr.; daughter Mary Ann Torres; and grandson Frank Rodriguez Jr. Survived by son, John Jr.; daughter, Diane Davis; 6 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. VISITATION begins Monday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 10am. Interment in St. John's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

