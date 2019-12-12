Leonard, Larry

Leonard, Larry July 17, 1948 - December 9, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Sheryl; children, Jeff (Annie), Rob (Ashley), Stephanie (Brandon) Gries; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Joey, Kathy, Paul and Mary; nieces, nephews and many friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

