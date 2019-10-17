Leonard, Bernard May 5, 1930 - October 16, 2019 Bernard Leonard of Omaha passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Bernard was born to Frank and Elizabeth Leonard on May 5, 1930. VISITATION with the family will be Friday, from 5-8pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3pm, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd street Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

