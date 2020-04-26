Lenz, Duane W.

Lenz, Duane W. March 25, 1925 - April 21, 2020 Duane W. Lenz, age 95, of Lincoln passed away April 21, 2020. Born March 25, 1925 in Elmwood, NE to Walter H. and Annette C. (Eikerman) Lenz. Duane was a graduate of Eustis, NE High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Westmar University in Le Mars, IA and his master's from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, IL. During his seminary he served a church in Gillingham, WI. Duane served as United Methodist Churches in Crofton, De Bois, Orchard, Kearney (Faith), Aurora, Sidney, Lincoln (Warren) and Southeast Nebraska District Superintendent. He retired in 1991 after 47 years in the ministry. Duane served on multiple church boards and committees. Duane was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, former member of Northeast Kiwanis, Cornhusker Kiwanis and Senior Community Chorus. Duane was creative, caring, loving and kind. He had many hobbies such as wood carving and stained glass before and after retirement. Family members include his wife of 72 years, Lucile Deike Lenz; children: Nancy (Jack) Armitage, Omaha; David (Patty) Lenz, Kearney; Steven (Anne) Lenz, Lincoln; and Barbara Lenz, Omaha; grandchildren: Jeff (Carol) Armitage, Julie Armitage (Justin) Koehler, Derrick (Lea) Lenz, Stuart (Shannon) Lenz, Daniel (Karen) Lenz, Nathan (Kate) Lenz, Marisha Lenz (Tony) Dang, Jeremy (Megan) Lenz and Tyler (Erica) Lenz; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Hayley), Stephanie (Roger), Jaime (Keith), and Samantha; proud great-grandfather to 27 children; sister, Marilyn Lenz Krause, Hurst, TX; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Lenz, Hurst, TX; and Janice Deike, Wahpeton, ND. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carroll Lenz, Ft. Worth, TX; sister, Crystal Graham, Hurst, TX; and daughter-in-law, LeAnne Lenz, Kearney, NE. Private Family Inurnment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church (www.trinitylincoln.org), Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

