Lennart, John E. January 9, 1937 - May 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Alice Lennart; and best friend, Gerald Kniesche. Survived by his wife of 33 years, Anna Lennart (Gyhra); step-daughters, Teresa (Ron) Hiatt, and Cara (Gary) Buskevicius; grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon, and Mikayla; four greatgrandchildren; many cousins, friends, and other family. Private Burial in Omaha National Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

