Lenihan, Rita M.

Lenihan, Rita M. March 1, 1928 - January 29, 2020 Of Omaha, formerly of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Adolph and Nellie (Lanspa) Kuhnel; brother, Robert Kuhnel. Rita worked as a nurse for Mercy Hospital and also taught nursing at IWCC. Survived by her husband of 66 years, Leo F. Lenihan of Omaha; daughter, Mary Ann (Kevin) Rose of Bettendorf, IA; sons, Pat (Deborah) Lenihan, Tim (Kelly) Lenihan all of Omaha, Jim (Julie) Lenihan of Lenexa, KS; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Kuhnel of David City, NE; many nieces and nephews. RECITATION of the ROSARY, Friday, 5pm, followed by VISITATION with the family until 7pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Council Bluffs. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIALl, Saturday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools or St. Patrick's Catholic Church CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Lenihan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.