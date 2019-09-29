Lenhart, Maxine Age 93 Elkhorn, NE. Survived by children, Marty (Therese) of Omaha, Mitch (Roxanne) of Bennington, Mark (Kim) of Arvada CO, and Michelle (Scott) Klassen of Elkhorn; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lesley Buss of Elkhorn. GATHERING with the family Monday 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am, both at the Funeral Home. Inurment: Prospect Hill. Memorials to the Elkhorn Historical Society. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

