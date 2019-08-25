Lenczowski, Richard J. January 7, 1962 - August 22, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Geraldine "Tootie"; and sister Kay Dasher (Hardman). Survived by father Richard W.; sister, Kim Lucas and husband Pat; and nephews, Richard "Jarod", Thomas "Heath" and Jeremey. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

