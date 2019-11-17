Lemen, Martha J.

Lemen, Martha J. November 4, 1925 - November 9, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, George E. "Bro" Lemen, Jr. Survived by sons, Todd (Paula), and George III (Mary Ellen); daughter Gail Ann Lemen; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 18th, 1pm, Dundee Presbyterian Church (5312 Underwood Ave.). INTERMENT: Fairview Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Square USA, and St. Stephen's Indian Mission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

