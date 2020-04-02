Leinen, Helen

Leinen, Helen Age 87 Helen Leinen, of Harlan, IA, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. She is survived by her children: Carol (Randy) Vogel of Ankeny, IA; Gary (Barb) Leinen of Earling, IA; Patty (Duane) Assmann of Harlan; Lori (Gail) Weis of Omaha, NE; Steve (DeeDee) Leinen of Panama, IA; and Randy (Lisa) Leinen of Harlan; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sibling, Ralph (Eula) Kramer of Woodbine, IA; Alma (Rich) Leinen of Portsmouth, IA; Stella Lefeber of Portsmouth; Jeanette Kramer of Harlan; Marie Pemberton of KS; Irene Lefeber of Portsmouth; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kramer of Earling, IA; Virgina Reinig of Portsmouth, IA; brother-in-law, Joe (Jeanette) Leinen of Council Bluffs, IA. Private Family Services were held in Harlan, IA. Condolences may be addressed to Lori Weis, 5422 N 97th St., Omaha, NE 68134. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th St., Harlan, IA 51537 | 712-755-3135 or 800-831-6805

