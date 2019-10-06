Leinbach, Donald L.

Leinbach, Donald L. October 17, 1930 - October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife Ellen; and son Donnie. Survived by brother Norman Leinbach; and grandchildren: Sommer Riley and Wyatt Leinbach. CELEBRATION of Donald's Life: Wednesday, October 9, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment in Forest Lawn. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.