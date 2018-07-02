Leinart, Willis R. Dec 15, 1928 - Jun 30, 2018 Age 89 years of rural Walthill, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 5, at 10:30am at the Pender Community Center in Pender, NE. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 3, from 2-7pm, at their home. BURIAL in Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, NE. MEMORIALS to the family for later designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE 402-685-5673 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

