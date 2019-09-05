Leichliter, Diana Marie

Leichliter, Diana Marie June 18, 1955 - August 19, 2019 Born in Colorado Springs, CO, and went home to be with the Lord at her home in Omaha NE. She succumbed to complications associated with Huntington's Disease. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; and her father, Paul. Diana is survived by her husband, John P. (Phil) Leichliter; son, Caleb D. Leichliter; daughter-in-law, Andrea (Russo) Leichliter; grandchildren, Juliana, Caden and Ethan Leichliter; sisters, Pauletta (Stites) and husband, Dale Rouse, Debbie (Stites) and husband, Mark Colflesh; brother, Philip Stites and Michael Siplin; many other loving nieces and nephews and other family members. Diana's life was an example of grace, joy, and faithfulness to Christ. She was known as a prayer warrior, a "Hugger", and most of all for her generosity and her servants heart. Diana's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, at 2pm at Flatland Church, 4801 N. 144th St., Omaha NE 68116.

