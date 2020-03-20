Lehnen, Larry E.

Lehnen, Larry E. April 27, 1941 - March 17, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Graduated from Creighton Prep High School in 1959. Worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 32 years, retiring in 2002 as a IT Manager. Preceded by parents, L. Edwin and Regina (Curry) Lehnen; infant son, Scott Allen Lehnen in 1965 and his sister, JoAnn Kirlin, in 2012. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheryl A. Lehnen; son, Jeff (Renee') Lehnen; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Martinez, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jaxson, Alex, Allie and Gabby; nieces and nephews. It was Larry's wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Elks Club or St. Albert Schools. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Lehnen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.