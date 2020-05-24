Lehmkuhl, Alice (Marlatt)

Lehmkuhl, Alice (Marlatt) September 4, 1929 - May 22, 2020 Alice passed away peacefully at age 90. She was preceded in death by husband, Tom. Survived by children, Tom (Joanne) Lehmkuhl, Lyn Schulte, Kay (Jim) Fleissner, Pat (Jim) Rodis, and Janet (Dan) Kraft; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Lehmkuhl; many friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday 10-11am, with 11am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Father Don Shane Educational Endowment or EPS. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

