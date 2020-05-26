Lehmkuhl, Alice (Marlatt) September 4, 1929 - May 22, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines Tuesday 10-11am, with 11am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, all at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection. Please visit the St. Robert Bellarmine website to view the live-streamed Funeral Service. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

