Lehman, Norman Leo, Sr. January 18, 1927 - October 25, 2019 A three-war Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Manzo) Lehman; infant daughter, Mary Rita; son-in-law, Tim Mach; parents, Alonzo Lehman and Grace Lehman Comer; brother, Kenneth Lehman, USMC who died in action at Iwo Jima. Survived by daughters, Kathy Mach and Karen Lehman; son, Kenneth J. Lehman; son and daughter-in-law, Norman L. and Trang Lehman, Jr.; sister, Margaret Mathis; many nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Bella. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

