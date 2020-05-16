Legon, Marshall Thomas January 9, 1948 - May 13, 2020 Marshall graduated from Tech High School, worked at Wilson Packing House and retired from Creighton University. A Service was held Friday May 15, at Christ Temple Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Marshall Legon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.