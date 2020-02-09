Legge, Russell Charles March 19, 1945 - January 28, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents; and two children. Survived by two brothers, Jim and Rod; four sons; Rich, Doug, Alan and Andrew; six grandkids; and one great-granddaughter. Retired from Vickers (Eaton). Served in US Army. SERVICE AND INURNMENT: February 17th, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

