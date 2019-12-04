,

Lefler, Gene S. March 7, 1954 - November 28, 2019 Bennington, NE. Preceded by father Ted. Survived by his wife Karen Lancaster; mother Audrey Lefler; children, Heather (Brandon) Polier, Kelley (Jamey) Hendricksen, Matthew (Lisa) Bradley, Gene Marr, Jennifer (Dave) Herweg, and Katie (Brandt) Eby; sisters, Bonnie (Les) Miley, Laurie (Bob) Davis, and Cynde (Ron) Bulloch; brothers, James (Ilona) Lefler, and Bruce (Terry) Lefler; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Member of the Harley Owners Club. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, Dec. 6, Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the Food Bank for the Heartland or the Nebraska Humane Society. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

