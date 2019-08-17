Leece, John O. May 1, 1933 - August 13, 2019 Preceded by parents, Elven and Juanita Leece; and wife, Jayne (Eipperle). Survived by wife, Donna Leece; children, Barry (Pam) Leece, Lorri (Marlin) Meyer, Pat (Carrie) Leece, Dixie (Chuck) Gerhart, Kim (Tom) Wheeler, Diana (Alec) Esquivel and Stephanie (Tony) Thiele; sister, Kaye (Wilmer) Bouray; grandchildren, Chris Straw, Taylor Dennis, Tuesday Straw, Cody Meyer, Chase (Meagan) Wheeler, Amanda (Jon) Carlson, Cody Wheeler, Landon (Jessica) Esquivel, Kristen (Tyson Gach) Henriksen, Rachel Esquivel, Luke Thiele, Hana Esquivel, Colton Leece, Lexi Leece, Cade Leece, Addison Leece, Lynlee Leece, and Lincoln Leece; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Carlson, Caroline Carlson, Marshall Wheeler, Madison Dennis and Jacob Dennis; stepsons, Donald (Laurie) Hansen, Daniel (Janet) Hansen and Douglas (Sharon) Hansen; 14 stepgrandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, August 18, from 3-5pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home. FUNERAL: 10:30am Monday St. John's Lutheran Church, Essex. BURIAL: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, with Military Honors. NISHNA VALLEY FUNERAL HOME Shenandoah, IA | 712-246-2526

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.