Lee, Rosie M. April 21, 1963 - June 3, 2020 Survived by son, Donte Lee and daughter, Patricia. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, June 28th, 5pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Cedar Dale Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

